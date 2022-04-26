ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Choose to Lose: Weight Loss Program

murfreesborotn.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA morning weight loss/maintenance program to start your new year off on the...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: This Is The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss

Losing weight healthily is all about eating the right foods when you are hungry, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, what you eat and when you eat matters, as health experts often swear by meal planning and preparing food ahead of time to help structure your day. If you find yourself hungry after dinner and before bed and are worried about potential weight gain hindering your weight loss efforts, read on for snacking advice from dietitians. We checked in with registered dietitians: Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN at Dietitians Delivered PLLC, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, of Health Canal and Katie Tomaschko, MS, RDN of Sporting Smiles for a tasty (and super healthy!) suggestion.
DIETS
LiveScience

Can you take probiotics to lose weight?

Can you take probiotics to lose weight? They have plenty of benefits, from keeping your digestive system healthy to improving your mood, but is weight loss one of them?. Defined by the World Health Organization as “live microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host,” probiotics live in your colon and other parts of the body, and are most likely to be found in fermented foods or supplements.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
Page Six

Raven-Symoné loses 40 pounds by kicking sugar with wife’s ‘fantastic cooking’

Raven-Symoné was able to lose a staggering 40 pounds thanks to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, and a sugar-free diet. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar,” Symoné, 36, said Wednesday while appearing on “The View” with Pearman-Maday. “I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system,” she explained, joking that she used to take in so much sugar from eating a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
WISH-TV

Vitamin may play key role in weight loss, new study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vitamins. We need them to keep our immune system healthy and strong. One vitamin specifically may also play another role, helping people to lose weight. Researchers out of Japan found vitamin E can aid in weight loss because it contains what’s known as antioxidants. Antioxidants are...
WEIGHT LOSS
deseret.com

Want to lose weight? This strategy may not help you

Do we really know what we think we know about eating — and dieting?. Nutrition researchers are pondering whether breakfast really is the most important meal of the day and if time-restricted eating (a form of intermittent fasting) actually leads to weight loss. Key questions include how many meals...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cookfortoday

Measuring carbohydrates with type 2 diabetes.

Carbohydrate foods affect blood sugar levels faster than proteins and fats. Unfortunately, the portion sizes that we choose to eat usually are not the correct measurements and are often more than what we need to fuel our bodies.
Greatist

Here’s How a Weighted Jump Rope Can Take Your Workout to New Heights

Whether you enjoyed skipping rope on the school playground or not, this comeback activity might elevate your current fitness routine. And upleveling to a heavier jump rope can supercharge the full-body perks of jumping rope. Most weighted jump ropes range from 1/2 pound to 2 pounds. That weight can be a major plus when it comes to building strength and stamina.
WORKOUTS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Woman whose weight ballooned after going blind shares the daily diet that helped her get in shape

A 21st court volunteer who shed half her body weight after seeing her plus sized reflection in an airplane window ballooned once more when sudden sight loss stopped her cooking – only to be liberated from junk food by learning to use a kitchen appliances and slimming all over again.Struck by just how big she had become when she saw her size 28 silhouette as she boarded a plane to Tenerife with a friend in 2005, 5ft 3in East Londoner Sonia Dawswell, 54, was determined to change.Joining slimming club Weight Watchers, now WW,  Sonia, whose body mass index BMI, used...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy