Harvard is setting up a $100 million endowment fund to redress the university's ties to slavery. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff Tuesday, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow announced the university’s $100 million commitment to redress its ties to slavery through the creation of the "Legacy of Slavery Fund." The New York Times reported the fund will work with descendants of Black and Native American people once enslaved at Harvard, as well as their broader communities.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO