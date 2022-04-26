Candidates file to fill Presque Isle County seats

LANSING, Mich. – A group tied to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon challenged nominating petitions submitted by rival candidate James Craig, saying Tuesday that he likely did not turn in enough valid signatures to qualify for the GOP primary. Dixon, the former host of a conservative news show, and...
LANSING, MI — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging voters to hand-deliver their absentee ballots ahead of the May 3 election. Calls to hand-deliver absentee ballots from the Secretary of State come as there is one week left before May 3 elections in dozens of jurisdictions across Michigan. Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
Michigan Republicans gathered at DeVos Place convention center Saturday to hash out their nominees for attorney general, secretary of state, and positions with major state universities and the Michigan Supreme Court. The candidates walking away from the convention as party nominees were overwhelmingly those who have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
GOP lawmakers in the Michigan Senate passed a bill Tuesday to overhaul campaign finance rules after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received campaign contributions that exceeded normal contribution limits.
While Michigan's campaign finance laws currently cap individual donations to candidates at $7,150, Whitmer's campaign received six-figure contributions from several individual donors. She collected at least $3.4 million in excess contributions, citing unlimited donations allowed under a decades-old campaign finance ruling laying out an exception for candidates facing a recall effort.
A longtime conservative radio host and Michigan Senate candidate from northern Michigan said he is “not a racist,” in response to recent headlines about controversial comments he made on his show last month. The comments were made on the March 31 episode of Randy Bishop’s radio show “Your...
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is spreading $1.8 million in grants among projects that will remove dams and improve fish habitat. The 12 fishery habitat grants announced Monday, April 25, will help the state and conservation nonprofits rehabilitate fish habitat through stream restoration, culvert replacements, tree planting and other measures.
Gov. Tate Reeves has allowed large pay raises for statewide elected officials — including the governor — to pass into law without his signature amid his vetoing a handful of other measures. Starting in 2024, after the next election, Mississippi’s statewide elected officials will see pay increases ranging...
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Senate approved legislation this week that would end a fundraising loophole Republicans say Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took advantage of last year to exceed campaign contribution limits. The Republican-led bill, Senate Bill 788, would set legal definitions for what is considered an active recall effort...
(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have agreed to reduce the maximum duration of state unemployment benefits by about 39 percent. In January, Governor Kim Reynolds called on lawmakers to make the cut from 26 to 16 weeks — along with a one-week delay in delivering a person’s first unemployment check. Senate Republicans supported that one-week delay, but House Republicans would only vote to cut the number of weeks a person is eligible for unemployment. The legislation also requires unemployed workers to more quickly accept a job offer that pays less — or lose benefits altogether. Democrats say Iowa’s Republican-controlled government is stooping to a new low that treats workers like public enemies and takes away earned unemployment benefits from those who lose a job through no fault of their own.
