The addition of Christophe to the leadership team further enhances the Mediliant Group's strategic growth plan. LE LOCLE, Switzerland, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaders in medical device contract manufacturing, Mediliant Group, has today announced the addition of Christophe Schindler as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The addition of Mr. Schindler was a part of the strategic growth plan for the group as they continue to expand and strengthen the organization's leadership team.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO