101 Freeway partially closed after pedestrian killed by vehicle

Multiple lanes of the 101 Freeway were closed Monday night after a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Vermont Avenue in East Hollywood.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log , a male pedestrian was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado in the far left lane of the freeway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and CHP requested that Caltrans shutdown through-traffic on the freeway for about an hour.

The two far right lanes of the freeway reopened around 10:20 p.m., but the left lanes were expected to remain closed for several hours.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

The crash is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.