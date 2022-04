When his playing career comes to a close, Chris Paul may go down as the best point guard in NBA history. About to turn 37 years old and playing in his 17th season , "CP3" is still producing at an elite level and is looking to get the Phoenix Suns to the Finals for the second straight year for the first time in franchise history and ultimately get the organization their first title.

