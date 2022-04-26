Flood Advisory issued for Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 05:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall to 14.6 feet and begin rising again tomorrow morning. It will rise to 14.7 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

