UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - While coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths remain low, virus spread is on the rise in Upper Michigan. “We just need to be conscious of the fact that COVID has not gone away,” said Western U.P. Health Department Health Officer Kate Beer, “that it still exists in pockets within our community, and to continue to be vigilant with washing your hands. Or, if you’re not feeling well, stay home.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO