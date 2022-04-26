School of Natural Resources - Coffee and Conservation

From whitetail to frogs and everything in between, rubber hunting boots serve a variety of needs, depending on what game you chase. I’ve worn several different brands throughout the years, but the best ones typically provide the right amount of warmth, traction, and breathability. Whitetail hunters typically need a breathable, insulated boot that won’t leave your feet soaking wet from your walk to the stand but can keep you warm on frigid all day sits. When turkey season rolls around, a lightweight snake boot that wicks moisture and keeps your feet cool and dry during run-n-gun sessions works best. And while there might not be one rubber boot that excels at every temperature range and hunting scenario, there are options that come close. Just know there’s some give and take if that’s what you want. Otherwise, you’ll have to invest in a few pairs if you want the best rubber hunting boots for specific hunting seasons and strategies.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO