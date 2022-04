CAMBRIDGE, Neb.-Following a weekend of tragedy, officials with Cambridge Public Schools announced there would be no school on Mondy. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Greg Shepherd said, "The Cambridge Public Schools will be closed Monday, April 24. In light of the impact of the ongoing fire and the stress and strain it has put on so many families in the area, the Board of Education and the Administration believe it is in everyone's best interest to have a day of decompression and rest as we move forward."

CAMBRIDGE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO