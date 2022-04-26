Monaco scores 10 as No. 15 Lenape remains undefeated - Girls lacrosse recap

Tenafly (6-4) got the upper hand on Ramsey (6-3) in a defensive-driven battle, earning a 7-5 win off the goalkeeping of Eric Jung and the offensive prowess of Dylan Reichel. Jung made 10 saves in net to hold Ramsey to five goals, a season-low for the Rams, while Reichel led the way offensively with collecting a team-high \four points off three goals and an assist. Both Ben Roberts (one goal, two assists) and Jacob Hyatt (two goals, one assist) contributed three points in the win while Roberts led the way with six ground balls.

