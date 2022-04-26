ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

Monaco scores 10 as No. 15 Lenape remains undefeated - Girls lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Gianna Monaco scored 10 goals as Lenape, No. 15 in the NJ.com top 20, rolled to a 21-5 victory over Bishop...

Medford, NJ
Pennsauken Township, NJ
Medford, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Lacrosse: Tenafly outlasts Ramsey behind Reichel, Jung

Tenafly (6-4) got the upper hand on Ramsey (6-3) in a defensive-driven battle, earning a 7-5 win off the goalkeeping of Eric Jung and the offensive prowess of Dylan Reichel. Jung made 10 saves in net to hold Ramsey to five goals, a season-low for the Rams, while Reichel led the way offensively with collecting a team-high \four points off three goals and an assist. Both Ben Roberts (one goal, two assists) and Jacob Hyatt (two goals, one assist) contributed three points in the win while Roberts led the way with six ground balls.
TENAFLY, NJ
Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: Steinert holds off much-improved Hopewell Valley

HAMILTON TWP. — Playing some of its best softball in years, Hopewell Valley nearly pulled off another upset Monday before coming up just short in a 5-4 loss at Steinert. A winner over Robbinsville last week, Hopewell got two hits from Izebelle Cornish-DiDonato, pitcher Sam Shaw and Mea Allex. Both of Cornish-DiDonato’s hits were doubles.
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan over Brick Township - Boys lacrosse recap

Adam Vender and Anthony Macchio scored two goals apiece to lead Manalapan to a one-sided victory at home over Brick Township, 9-2. Ben Perle scored once and assisted once while Christian Zdziarski tallied three assists for Manalapan (7-3), which held a 3-1 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Lacrosse: Laxnumbers standings as of April 24

2-Ridgewood (7-2) 3-Bridgewater-Raritan (10-0) 4-Hunterdon Central (8-2) 23-Newark East Side (1-8) 7-Washington Township (4-5) 13-South Brunswick (3-2-1) 17-Freehold Township (2-6) 18-West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-5) 19-Cherry Hill East (1-9-1) 20-Manalapan (1-8) 21-Marlboro (2-7) 22-Atlantic City (1-6) NORTH, GROUP 3. 1-Chatham (4-3) 2-Morris Knolls (10-1) 3-North Hunterdon (4-3) 4-Northern Highlands (6-3) 5-Ramapo...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Olensky Ks 17, tosses 3-hitter to lead No. 11 Montville over Kinnelon

Caitlin Olensky pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 17 and walking one to lead Montville, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Kinnelon, 4-0. Olensky helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with two RBI while Julie Kobilarcik and Lyla Monte each hit a single and scored a run apiece for Montville, which has won each of its first 11 games to start the season.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Glen Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Giovanni Marra and Matthew Power scored three goals each as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 11-4, at Watsessing Park in Glen Ridge. Mikey Kloepfer added two goals and two assists for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-1), which jumped out to a 6-1 first quarter lead. Alexander Lo made 10 saves in the win and Ethan Filler had 13 ground balls and won 15-of-17 faceoffs.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Lacrosse Team of the Week: Brick Memorial

Every week this spring, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select a Lacrosse Team of the Week based on its performance over the past week. The Jersey Mike's Team of the Week for Week 3 is Brick Memorial, which used a dramatic victory over a division rival to keep its winning streak active and continue its strong play. Shore Sports Network stopped by on Monday to present the Mustangs and head coach Brent Middlemiss with a special Team of the Week certificate and a $250 Jersey Mike's gift card.
BRICK, NJ
