Monaco scores 10 as No. 15 Lenape remains undefeated - Girls lacrosse recap
Gianna Monaco scored 10 goals as Lenape, No. 15 in the NJ.com top 20, rolled to a 21-5 victory over Bishop...www.nj.com
Gianna Monaco scored 10 goals as Lenape, No. 15 in the NJ.com top 20, rolled to a 21-5 victory over Bishop...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0