TikTok star and influencer Tinx apologizes for past 'nasty, mean, horrible' tweets in which she called Kim Kardashian 'fat' and Tori Spelling 'ugly'

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

"Let me tell you about the girl who wrote those tweets. I was 21 and deeply, deeply insecure," she wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

  • Influencer and TikTok star Tinx has issued an apology after some of her past tweets resurfaced .
  • The tweets included ones where she called Kim Kardashian "fat" and Tori Spelling "ugly and pathetic."
  • Tinx, whose real name is Christina Najjar, said on Instagram : "I am very sorry. I am a work in progress."

Social media influencer and TikTok star Tinx has issued an apology after some of her past tweets resurfaced — in which she called Kim Kardashian "fat" and Tori Spelling "ugly and pathetic."

"I'm beyond embarrassed, and I want to take accountability. Guys, I fucked up, and I'm going to own it and be direct with you," the 31-year-old, whose real name is Christina Najjar, began in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"About 10 years ago, I sent some truly nasty, mean, horrible tweets. I called people that I had never met fat, pathetic, and ugly. I even called Kim Kardashian fat which is ironic considering she is my number one idol and person I look up to," continued Najjar, who has 477,000 Instagram followers and 1.5 million followers on TikTok.

Known as "TikTok's big sister," Najjar gained a following for being relatable on TikTok, where she dishes out advice ranging from dating tips to the satirical "Rich Mom Starter Pack" videos — all using a mostly deadpan voice.

But she is now facing a backlash after her tweets from 2012 to 2020 resurfaced on the subreddit r/tinxsnark , and gained attention over the weekend after writer and editor Sophie Ross wrote about them in a Substack newsletter .

Among the posts were several that body-shamed other people, including one where she described Kim Kardashian as "so fat I don't know what to do with myself." In another, she wrote: "Fat people at Coachella LOL."

She also went after people's physical appearances. "Who is Tori Spelling?" she wrote, before adding that the actor "seems really ugly and pathetic."

Then, there were the retweets of other people's take on Covid early on in the pandemic, which had some anti-Asian undertones.

Twitter via Sophie Ross

Describing her past tweets as "mean spirited" in her apology note, Najjar said that they came from a 21-year-old girl who was "deeply, deeply insecure."

"I hated myself and had a bad relationship with my body. I was also extremely lost," she wrote. "So I tried on many hats, one of which was a mean tweeter to get a laugh. And it's not funny at all."

"Only insecure people punch down. And only deeply insecure people try to make others the butt of the joke," she continued. "Hurt people hurt people and I know my words caused hurt. If you've been following me for even a little bit, you know that they are not representative of who I am. I am very sorry. I am a work in progress."

While Najjar's apology drew support from her fans, others pointed out in the comments that she had failed to address her more recent tweets, in particular the ones related to the pandemic's origin. Many of the tweets uncovered by Ross and others were published as recently as 2020.

"What about the anti Asian Covid related stuff? Those were from 2020," one person said in a comment which got more than 500 likes.

Najjar did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

