Bakersfield, CA

FOUND: Wulfrano Herrera, 70

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
 2 days ago
UPDATE (6:12 AM): The Bakersfield Police Department said Wulfrano Herrera was found unharmed.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding 70-year-old Wulfrano Herrera.

He was last seen on V Street on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. He’s described as a Hispanic man, standing 5’10, 100 pounds, grey hair, black eyes, and wearing an unknown baseball cap, dark blue shirt, and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

