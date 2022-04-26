ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Anita Asante: ‘I get to decide when it ends. Not everyone gets that choice’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P13Mn_0fKC0G6X00
Anita Asante’s career has taken her from Arsenal and Chelsea to Aston Villa, via the US and Sweden.

Anita Asante learned early on in her career that having control over her future was very important. After coming through the ranks at Arsenal, then joining Chelsea, the former England international moved in 2009 to the US to join Sky Blue FC for the inaugural Women’s Professional Soccer championship season, which they went on to win. The following year Asante was traded to Saint Louis Athletica then, when the team folded, Chicago Red Stars where she was traded to Washington Freedom – all in the space of three months.

“I’d never not been in control of what I wanted to do and where I wanted to play,” Asante says. “It was such an overwhelming experience to not have control. It’s tough enough trying to deal with one transition but it happened multiple times. You’re not only leaving the bonds that you build in one club, with your friends, your teammates, but you just up and leave and then you’re in another city, another club environment, new coaches, a new way to play. So there’s also that element of an overload of information, an overload of trying to adjust your life again, each time. I was in my early 20s and at that point it was my first time living away from home.”

Asante’s decision, then, to step back from playing should not be a surprise, despite the impressive form she has shown with Aston Villa this season. Bowing out on her own terms matters to the 36-year-old.

“I had decided quite early on when I took this contract at Villa that I was prepared to play two more years. I’ve very much enjoyed the whole experience, even the difficult parts of it, but I always knew at some point it’s all going to come to an end and I kind of want to be in control of that. I get to decide. Not every athlete gets that choice.

“I feel that I could probably compete another year, totally. But it’s nice to finish feeling like I’m playing well and enjoying the experience. Also, you can deal with the creaks and the niggles to a point but ultimately you don’t want it getting too bad either. So, it’s also about managing that and preserving that part of myself and my body for what’s to come in the future.”

Reflecting on a near 20-year career could have us talking for hours, sitting in the sun outside Asante’s Midlands flat she has already started the process of leaving. Her career is littered with highlights she could never have dreamed of achieving as she battled in the cage of her north-west London council estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EektJ_0fKC0G6X00

“There’s no way that I would have ever envisioned the life that I’ve been able to live playing football, because I never knew it was possible,” Asante says. “At that time it wasn’t a professional game, it wasn’t anywhere near as visible or accessible. It was a hollow dream. I thought I’d have another life and that football would be my hobby. That I’d be calling up my friends to say: ‘Let’s go and play in the park on a Sunday,’ for fun.”

Asante describes her journey to a professional playing career as “the right ingredients coming together at the right time” and highlights the role of her PE teacher. Ms Harding established a school team for the talented youngster to play in and pushed her to go to trials with Arsenal’s academy, where she was spotted by Rachel Yankey and Clare Wheatley. Ms Harding died before Asante’s career took off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3Cmd_0fKC0G6X00
Asante battling for the ball with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema earlier this season. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

“I never got a chance to go back and say: ‘I’ve never forgotten what you did for me.’ It makes me feel a bit emotional. Ah man, she made my team, she saw things in me that I didn’t even see. I wouldn’t say I was an overly confident person but she pushed me. She was like: ‘You need to be showing people how good you are.’ In games she would watch me play and say: ‘You’re holding back, I can see you’re holding back. Just go for it, just kill it.’ I’ve always kept those memories and those messages that she gave to me as a young player.

“Teachers like that are just people. They’re just a part of your community and half the time they never get to know just what influence, what special connection they’ve had or impression they’ve made on you.”

Kicking off the 2012 Olympics with Kelly Smith was one highlight of an expansive career, as was the championship win in the US with an underdog Sky Blue side. And, for Asante, winning the quadruple with Arsenal in 2007 “is always up there”.

“It was a really special group of players and there was a wide demographic in terms of age,” she says. “I learned a lot from those senior players. Hopefully I’ve taken parts from all of them, in terms of leadership and their professionalism, into my own individual game, and hopefully that’s what I have imparted in my club environments.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxUEf_0fKC0G6X00
Anita Asante: ‘The possibilities in the women’s game are endless’. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

That all-conquering squad contained players who have gone on to influence the game, on and off the pitch, among them Faye White, Yankey, Kelly Smith, Alex Scott, Emma Byrne, Lianne Sanderson, Katie Chapman, Karen Carney and Mary Phillip.

In 1998, when Arsenal’s men side won the Premier League and FA Cup double and were celebrated with an open-top bus parade through the streets of Islington, behind them was the women’s team on top of a second bus with their two trophies, having completed the cup double that year. Asante was there. I point out that I was there too, aged 11, perched on top of a flat-bed lorry, watching and absorbing.

“I just got goosebumps as you were saying that because honestly it was one of the best experiences in my football career,” Asante says. “The club was very forward thinking for that time.

“In terms of the visibility of it all, to include us as a part of the parade, to be in the programmes in those early days as well, to go to Highbury and parade the trophies all of those little details mattered for where the game has been able to evolve to. And hopefully these things live in the hearts and minds of all the supporters that were there during that time and they have a positive response to the women’s game and are good allies, supporting and pushing it forward, because of it.”

It is that desire to influence that is driving the next chapter. Asante hopes to continue the punditry and media work she has been doing while playing, but she is doing her Uefa B licence course with the Wales FA and dreams of going full circle and one day managing Arsenal.

“Even when I’m watching the game I’m analysing and thinking about things, and all this is just wasted energy in my mind unless I do something with it. I need to get it out there, get these thoughts out of me and share in a good way to support others. The best way is on the grass in an ever-evolving game where the possibilities, in the women’s game especially, are endless.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

For Pep Guardiola it’s the least wonderful time of the year

A luxury flat in Spinningfields, Manchester, the very small hours. The black polo neck is slung on the back of an ergonomically designed chair but Pep Guardiola is still pacing the room. Not even the soothing sounds of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds or that CD of whale music Marcelo Bielsa sent over after clearing out his Pudsey pied-à-terre are doing the job. The celebratory cigars remain in the humidor. Pep will sleep eventually, though fitfully, for a few minutes at a time. At the Etihad Academy on Wednesday morning he will need some of the rocket-fuel coffee Johan Cruyff used to swear by to get through the day, the warmdowns, the debriefs, the chalkboards, the ice baths, the stats. Not even Brandon the kitman’s chirpy b@nter and jock-strap party tricks can lift the spirits.
UEFA
Reuters

WSL leaders Chelsea down Spurs, Arsenal thump Everton

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Chelsea came from behind to earn a vital 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday while second-placed Arsenal kept up the pressure with a 3-0 win away to Everton in the evening kickoff. Chelsea, who had a one-point lead over...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Chapman
Person
Rachel Yankey
Person
Karen Carney
Person
Lianne Sanderson
Person
Mary Phillip
Person
Kelly Smith
Person
Faye White
Person
Emma Byrne
Person
Anita Asante
BBC

Sterling in 'good mood' as Real arrive in Manchester

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is "in a great spirit" as he prepares for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid. By his own admission, Sterling endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign in a City shirt, but he believes he has contributed more to the team this season. "I'm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa B Licence#Arsenal#Sky Blue Fc#Washington Freedom
The Guardian

Novak Djokovic loses to Andrey Rublev in Serbia Open final

The world No 1, Novak Djokovic, remains without an ATP Tour title this season after losing against Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the Serbia Open final. Djokovic fought back from a set down for the fourth time this week in front of his home fans in Belgrade, but ran out of steam in the decider as Rublev powered to a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 victory in 2hr 29min.
TENNIS
The Guardian

What Real Madrid do shouldn’t work but yet again they are still standing

Manchester City battering brought relatively minimal damage and there are troubling big-match parallels for Guardiola. Manchester City had 60% of the ball. They had 16 shots to Real Madrid’s 11. They won on xG, taking a consensus of various algorithms, about 3.1 to 1.6. And yet they will go to the Bernabéu next week leading only 4-3 and, probably, with a grim sense of a familiar history being played out.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Ex Royal Engineer, 24, who made a Nazi salute at Tottenham Hotspur supporters during a Newcastle game at St James’ Park is fined £200 and could face match ban

A football supporter who made a Nazi gesture towards Spurs fans has been ordered to pay more than £300 and could be banned from going to games. Newcastle United fan Shay Asher, 24, admitted the racially aggravated offence of causing harassment during a Premier League game at St James' Park in October.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Ronnie O’Sullivan rockets into world semis and plays down ‘superstar’ tag

Ronnie O’Sullivan insisted “I’m no superstar” after cruising into the Crucible semi-finals for a record 13th time by wrapping up a 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire. The 46-year-old reeled off breaks of 71 and 126 in the first two frames of the morning session to surpass the record he had shared with Stephen Hendry for reaching the last four. But, despite closing on emulating Hendry’s record of seven world titles, O’Sullivan is adamant that the Scot’s dominance of the sport in the 1990s still makes him the greatest.
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy