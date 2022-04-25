ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the way to Smith Lake

bassmaster.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive of the South Carolina anglers getting ready to head to...

www.bassmaster.com

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina DNR says it’s looking into disappearance of ducks at Socastee apartments

Editor’s note: The photos contained in this story may be graphic to some viewers. The photos have been blurred. SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has started an investigation after residents in a Myrtle-beach area apartment complex complained about ducks disappearing near where they live. “At the request of residents […]
SOCASTEE, SC
UPI News

Escaped bull prompts school lockdown in South Carolina

April 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina school was put on temporary lockdown Thursday morning when an escaped bull went trotting through the streets of a city. The bull was spotted Thursday morning weaving through traffic on Sams Point Road in Lady's Island, and Beaufort Academy was put on lockdown when the animal was seen wandering in the woods across the street from the private school.
BEAUFORT, SC
WIS-TV

SCDNR investigating drowning on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said they’re investigating a drowning on Lake Murray near Buffalo Creek. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the calls at around 11:30 a.m. The man’s body was found at around 2:54 p.m. First responders used wide scan sonar and SCDNR rescue divers were able to recover him.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Lake Carolina Farmers Market: Introduces ButterKreme Queen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lake Carolina Farmers Market has been back in the Midlands for two weeks now. The Market takes place every Thursday and hosts over 30 local vendors. ButterKreme Queen owner and baker Jackie Bradley is one of those vendors, and she creates sweet custom creations like cakes, cupcakes cookies and so much more.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Putnam's Landing at Lake Murray is getting a makeover

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The owner of Putnam's Landing, the most centrally located marina on Lake Murray, has a new vision for a redesign of the property. "It’s time to get back to where it should be," said co-owner Brandon Crutchfield. The marina had it’s heyday before a...
WSPA 7News

Powerball draws jackpot for close to $454 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Powerball plans to draw a jackpot Wednesday for close to $454 million. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lottery has not had a jackpot winner since February 14. If no one wins, this would be the lottery’s 31st drawing without a winner, according to the lottery. The lottery said […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

When can I expect some relief from pollen in South Carolina?

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are over the itchy, watery eyes, headaches and sneezing frompollen, you are not alone. But we aren't done just yet. And if you live in Greenville, get this-- Greenville made it into the top 25 allergy capitals in the United States this year. So...
GREENVILLE, SC

