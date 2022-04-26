ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians Start West Coast Swing Shut Out

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CA-- The Guardians started their west coast trip in Anaheim against the Angels tonight. Shane Bieber started for the Guardians while Michael Lorenzen pitched for the Angels. Both pitchers kept...

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Ward, Ohtani lead Angels over Guardians 9-5 for 4th straight

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and finished a single shy of the cycle, Shohei Ohtani showed off his two-way prowess and the surging Los Angeles Angels rolled to a 9-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians for their fourth consecutive win. Mike Trout added a pair of RBI doubles and extended his hitting streak to 10 games for the Angels, who look for their first four-game sweep over Cleveland at The Big A since 1982 on Thursday afternoon. The Guardians dropped their sixth straight despite José Ramírez’s two home runs.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Guardians aim to stop 6-game losing streak, take on the Angels

LINE: Angels -156, Guardians +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Los Angeles Angels as losers of six games in a row. Los Angeles has a 7-5 record at home and a 12-7 record overall. The Angels have a 5-2...
CLEVELAND, OH
KEYT

Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward homered twice and drove in all three runs, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh, both off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Lorenzen won the pitching matchup between two Orange County natives, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout. Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Guardians starting Richie Palacios in left field on Wednesday

Cleveland Guards utility-man Richie Palacios is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Palacios will make his second outfield appearance in the Major Leagues after the Guardians decided to send Ernie Clement to the bench against righty Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Palacios to score 9.1 FanDuel...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians utility option Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians are holding the lefty-hitting Naylor out of the lineup against a talented southpaw in Sandoval. Oscar Mercado is replacing Naylor in right field and hitting sixth.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Max Stassi sitting for Angels against Guardians

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Stassi started three games in a row last week, but this is his second time out of the lineup in the last three games. Kurt Suzuki is starting at catcher over Stassi and hitting eighth.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Shohei Ohtani out of Angels' Thursday lineup against Guardians

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter / pitcher Shohei Ohtani is not starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Ohtani will rest the day after he took the mound as Los Angeles' starting pitcher. On 55 batted balls this season, Ohtani has accounted for a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Andres Gimenez absent from Cleveland lineup Thursday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians are holding the lefty-hitting Gimenez out against a southpaw. Owen Miller is moving over to second base and Josh Naylor is manning first. Franmil Reyes is in right field and Jose Ramirez is at designated hitter. Ernie Clement is entering the lineup to play third base and bat ninth.
CLEVELAND, OH
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Outhit Diamondbacks, But 5 Double Plays Lead To Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers again took an early lead and outhit the Arizona Diamondbacks, but that wasn’t enough in a 5-3 loss. One night removed from tying Mike Piazza’s National League record for the fewest game as a catcher to hit 50 career home runs, Will Smith provided the Dodgers with an early lead in the first inning by delivering a three-run double.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting Wednesday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Yonathan Daza is replacing Hilliard in center field and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Daza for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,000 salary.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Austin Nola sitting Thursday afternoon for Padres

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Jorge Alfaro is starting at catcher over Nola and batting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres have an implied total of 4.18 runs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Luke Maile on Guardians' bench Thursday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Hedges is starting at catcher over Maile and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Hedges for 7.4 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Harrison Bader in center field for St. Louis on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bader will patrol center field after the Cardinals named Dylan Carlson as Thursday's designated hitter, Harrison Bader was picked as St. Louis' center fielder, Nolan Arenado moved to third base, and Edmundo Sosa was sent to the bench.
PHOENIX, AZ

