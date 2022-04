The Washington Commanders really need to trade down in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. When Washington wanted Carson Wentz so badly, was it necessary to relinquish a 2022 third-round draft pick, a 2023 third-round pick that is conditional and is most likely to become second-round pick? Was it also necessary, that the Commanders allowed Colts GM Chris Ballard to talk them into swapping down from the No. 42 overall selection Friday to the No. 47 selection? Even more, did Ballard also get his way, when Washington agreed to take on Wentz’s entire salary for the next three seasons?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO