ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Ministers to assess proposals for making jubilee bank holiday permanent

By Richard Partington Economics correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ijTa_0fKBzgnA00
Deborah Meaden: ‘It will provide the country with a social and economic stimulus we need after a difficult few years.’

Ministers are looking into proposals to make next month’s jubilee bank holiday permanent from next year, amid a campaign by business leaders urging ministers to prioritise public wellbeing over the possible economic costs.

Bosses including the Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden and Carolyn McCall, the chief executive of ITV, said the government needed to consider the wider benefits from turning next month’s extra public holiday marking Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign into an annual fixture.

Writing to the prime minister and chancellor asking them to back plans for a new public holiday, the business leaders said the government had overestimated the economic costs and not focused enough on the potential societal boost.

The Guardian understands the government will be looking carefully at the proposals from the campaign group – which is also backed by figures and trade bodies including the Confederation of British Industry, UKHospitality, the Scouts, the archbishop of Canterbury and the Trades Union Congress – to make this year’s extra break on 3 June into a permanent “thank holiday” from 2023.

The addition of an extra bank holiday would bring the annual total in England and Wales to nine, still lower than in EU nations including Germany and France, which have 11 public holidays.

Research from the accountancy firm PwC commissioned by the group showed the government’s existing figures overestimate the potential cost of a new bank holiday by 64%, while also failing to account for positive social and health benefits that are not captured by GDP figures.

City analysts have warned next month’s platinum jubilee celebrations could trigger a drop in quarterly economic output in the three months to the end of June, increasing the risk of a summer recession as the cost of living crisis forces consumers to rein in their spending.

Official figures show extra bank holidays in previous jubilee years have led to sharp reductions in monthly GDP, as the costs from businesses closing for the day were not outweighed by the benefits from higher consumer spending when people had more time for socialising in pubs and restaurants or shopping on the high street.

The government estimates this year’s platinum jubilee celebrations will lead to the loss of £2.4bn in economic output. However, the official impact assessment suggests there could be a boost for the hospitality, tourism and retail sectors, while also recognising that there could be benefits for mental health and wellbeing.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am

Prior to the Covid pandemic, the largest monthly declines in GDP were at the time of the Queen’s golden jubilee in 2002, when output fell 2.2%, and 2012 diamond jubilee, when it fell by 1.5%.

Meaden said she was backing an extra bank holiday because it could help businesses in sectors of the economy that have struggled during the Covid pandemic. “[It] will provide the country with a social and economic stimulus we need after a difficult few years,” she said.

The government has been approached for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

NHS to ban products of slavery after PPE concerns

The NHS in England will be barred from using goods and services linked to slavery or human trafficking under a law to be introduced by the government. It would prevent the health service buying equipment worth billions from parts of China where it is claimed forced labour is used in supply chains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Mccall
BBC

Call for extra bank holiday to be made permanent

Business leaders have urged the prime minister to make this year's extra bank holiday marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee permanent. In an open letter, the CBI, UK Hospitality and a host of well-known brands said a "thank holiday" would honour the monarch and public service. They argued that the new...
U.K.
The Independent

Holyrood blasts Northern Ireland Protocol changes as ‘unthinkable’

A Scottish Government minister said any Westminster move to tear up a deal with the EU governing post-Brexit trading agreements with Northern Ireland would be “unthinkable”.Neil Gray, Holyrood’s minister for Europe, has written to the Foreign Secretary asking for urgent talks on reports UK ministers are preparing legislation giving them sweeping powers to unilaterally suspend elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement.In the letter to Liz Truss, Mr Gray called for discussions on the proposals and said the Scottish Government would be “strongly opposed” to them.I have sought urgent discussions with the Foreign Secretary, as I expect...
POLITICS
BBC

Non-dom status: Labour pledges to replace tax-saving scheme

Labour has pledged to replace the so-called "non-dom" taxpayer status in the UK after a row over the finances of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife. The party said it would abolish the "unfair" status, which allows UK residents whose permanent homes are abroad not to pay UK tax on overseas income.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Bank Holidays#Public Holidays#Economic Stimulus#Uk#Dragons#Itv#The Trades Union Congress#Eu#Pwc
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
France
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
The Independent

Britons face extra £10 billion in annual petrol and diesel costs – Labour

Britons are facing a £10 billion hike in annual petrol and diesel costs as “soaring” prices put the squeeze on working families, Labour has warned.The party reiterated its call for an “emergency budget” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, with a cut to energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.Labour said the cost of a litre of unleaded petrol rose by 37p over the past year, based on figures from April 19 2021 and April 21 2022.The Conservative Government needs to set out an emergency budget to tackle its cost-of-living crisis – and support Labour’s call...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nationalise the railway and slash fares: Andy Burnham’s plan for transport

A standard fare of £369.40 for a 377-mile return journey from Manchester to London and back looks absurd. At almost £1 per mile (and £1.50 per minute), it seems intended to deter people from making the 126-minute rail journey on Avanti West Coast.It’s certainly working for me – and you, I imagine? Who would pay that price, given the variety of remedies such as committing to a specific train, travelling off-peak or on the slower services of London Northwestern Railway, National Express or Megabus.But the fare exists and some people will end up paying it. And that makes the mayor...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Herefordshire eco-mansion plan to be considered by council

Plans for a futuristic eco-mansion on a 12-hectare hillside have been re-submitted to a council. The Flow House, in Herefordshire, would include six bedrooms, a gym, wine room, swimming pool, jacuzzi and carp pond. A new application by local residents Phil and Jackie Perry seeks to give more information about...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy