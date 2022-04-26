ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

City Council approves resolution for Trent Ave. shelter

By Emily Blume
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCodu_0fKBzd8z00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Homelessness in Spokane is not a new problem, but it is a growing problem. The City Council and Mayor Nadine Woodward say they are committed to finding solutions. However, they have very different ideas on how to do that. They shared those opinions at the City Council meeting Monday night.

The City Council approved the resolution after a lengthy discussion with public commentary and city council discussion. As a resolution, it does not require the Mayor to do anything. It’s more of a suggestion.

Meanwhile, the Mayor told us earlier today, that she’s moving forward with what she had planned all along, regardless of the outcome at the City Council meeting tonight.

“That’s why we need to get this shelter on Trent open. So we can offer the people who are in that field a better place,” Mayor Woodward explained.

For the past few months, the Mayor has been working on opening a 250-person shelter on Trent Avenue. The big point of contention on this resolution is the capacity. The resolution suggests 100 people max, much smaller than the planned Trent Avenue shelter.

“You can’t get sober when this stuff is around you. You need to give these people space,” one public commenter proclaimed.

Others feel that the Trent Avenue shelter is not going to be a solution at all.

“We hear a lot from people in the homeless community who have lived that experience say, ‘I don’t want to live in a warehouse. I don’t want to go there,'” Council Member Zack Zappone explained.

Either way, one thing is for certain. “This is not easy to navigate through. It was going on long before this mayor was in place and we’re going to continue to struggle with this,” Council Member Lori Kinnear said.

Meanwhile, the Mayor says she has another long-term solution that she’ll announce in her State of the City address on Wednesday.

“The goal is to move more of the resources that have been concentrated downtown because we’ve seen the impact on what it’s done to commercial property owners, business owners, people who want to visit downtown. We want to improve the environment of the economic center of this entire region but deconcentrating some of those services,” the Mayor explained.

RELATED: City Council to vote on homeless shelter resolution, mayor moves forward with plans

RELATED: ‘Several weeks out’: Delays complicate new shelter, City Council prepares to pass new resolutions

RELATED: Spokane City Council strikes down ordinance change on proposed shelter

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations gifts grants for diversity work

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – The Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations is giving tens of thousands of dollars to local organizations fighting for human rights and diversity.  The organization announced Wednesday it is giving $34,000 in grants to six organizations, including the Spokane County Human Rights Task Force and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe Department of Education.  These organizations will...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KOMO News

Brand new tiny house village sits empty in Rainier Beach

A new tiny house village sits empty after the 'Low Income Housing Institute’ says they were denied funding. Brand new and ready to go, the South End Tiny House Village sits empty in Ranier Beach. It has many of the necessities someone needs to live like beds, bathrooms, and...
RAINIER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Society
Spokane, WA
Government
KOOL 96.5

An Idaho Neighbor Legalizes Pot but Outlaws Marijuana

Marijuana is legal. Calling it marijuana is now illegal. In one of the most politically correct decisions in recent American history, state legislators in Washington and Governor Jay Inslee have called the word marijuana racist. The name will be replaced in all state documents and laws by cannabis. The rationale is that the Spanish word creates the impression Mexicans are responsible for the drug, which isn’t criminal in the state but is used recreationally and for medicinal purposes.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Homelessness#Solution#Mayor#Trent Ave#The City Council
The Oregonian

Republican candidate for Oregon governor Bob Tiernan was late paying $6,000 in property taxes

Republican candidate for governor Bob Tiernan was months late paying nearly $6,000 in property taxes for a Lake Oswego townhouse, according to Clackamas County tax records. Tiernan, a lawyer and former state lawmaker who has worked as a corporate turnaround consultant, paid $5,993 on Monday morning to bring his tax account current after Willamette Week contacted him Friday about his failure to pay on time.
OREGON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Auditor's Office provides update on vote canvassing activity

SPOKANE COUNTY–The Spokane County Auditor’s Office has been made aware of door-to-door canvassing activity being conducted by individuals associated with the Washington Voter Research Project. These canvassers are not employees of, or associated with, the Spokane County Auditor’s Office or the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Coeur d'Alene Press

Molehill out of a mountain

COEUR d’ALENE — Truckload by truckload, Mt. Hink is shrinking and will soon be just a memory. The massive mound of bark, sawdust and debris that towers over Seltice Way near Atlas Water Park is the result of decades of industrial mill site use and site modifications. In...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ziply dealing with Rathdrum issues

RATHDRUM — With lots of federal funding available, there's been a “mad rush” to get faster, higher quality fiber internet installed, said Leon Duce, Rathdrum city administrator. But Rathdrum residents are divided about Ziply Fiber's quality of service. For some, like Pete Randles, Ziply Fiber has been...
RATHDRUM, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy