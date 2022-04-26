ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Billinge: Hundreds at funeral of D-Day veteran

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds have lined the streets for the funeral of Harry Billinge, one of the first British soldiers to storm Gold Beach during the Normandy landings. Mr Billinge's coffin was taken though his hometown of St Austell in Cornwall before a church service in Charlestown. The D-Day veteran was 96...

