ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Jose Altuve: Ramping up activity

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Altuve (hamstring) took grounders prior to Monday's game against Texas, and he also ran "a lot" Sunday, Danielle Lerner...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Starting to heat up

Tucker went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Monday against the Rangers. Tucker got off to a very slow start to the season, collecting only four hits across his first 52 plate appearances. However, he has now turned in three-hit performances in two of his last three starts. All six of those knocks have been singles, and Tucker's lack of power early -- he has only two extra-base hits on the campaign, both of which were homers -- remains a concern.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Astros' Martin Maldonado sitting Monday

The Houston Astros did not include Martin Maldonado in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will catch a breather Monday night while Jason Castro takes a turn behind home plate and bats ninth. Our models project Maldonado to make 378 more plate appearances this season, with...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Dominant over six frames

Odorizzi (1-2) tossed six innings, giving up one run on one hit and a walk while striking out four on his way to a win Tuesday over the Rangers. Odorizzi was almost perfect Tuesday with his only run given up coming on an Adolis Garcia solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. His four strikeouts were a season-high while he picked up his first win of the campaign. After back to back challenging outings, Tuesday's start brought his season numbers from a 9.00 ERA and 2.56 WHIP to a more manageable 6.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. He'll look to build off of this start when he faces the Mariners on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Goodrum
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Pair of extra-base hits

Gurriel went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored Sunday against Toronto. Gurriel was hitless through his first three at-bats, but he led off both the fifth and seventh innings with a double. He also came around to score on each occasion. Though he's hitting only .213 across 48 plate appearances on the season, Gurriel has now collected at least one hit in four of his last five games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Goes deep in win

Brantley went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays. Brantley drilled his second homer of the year in the fourth inning Sunday, knocking Yusei Kikuchi out of the contest in the process. He's 11-for-28 (.393) with two long balls and five RBI over his last seven games. The veteran outfielder is slashing .316/.361/.474 through 62 plate appearances.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

'El Bombi' Strikes Again As Rangers Top Astros, 6-2

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers continued their streak of improved play, defeating the Houston Astros on Monday by a score of 6-2. After starting the season 2-9, Texas has won four of its last five games, improving to 6-10. The Rangers twice battled back from down a one-run deficit. Houston's Yordan Alvarez hit a solo home run off Rangers starter Dane Dunning in the second inning to break the scoreless tie. Texas answered in the bottom half of the frame, tying the game at 1-1 on an RBI groundout by Charlie Culberson.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The Houston Chronicle
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Two knocks from leadoff spot

McCormick went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a double on Sunday against Toronto. McCormick hit atop the order for the first time this season in the absence of Jose Altuve (hamstring). He made an immediate impression, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a double. One frame later, McCormick delivered an RBI single. He's recently alternated starts with Jose Siri in center field and has delivered four hits across his last 18 at-bats, though Sunday's counting stats were his first in that span.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Tallies rare stolen base

Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored Monday against the Rangers. Gurriel helped manufacture offense for Houston in the sixth inning. He reached base with a two-out single and proceeded to steal second base before coming around to score on a Kyle Tucker single. Though Gurriel shouldn't be counted on to provide stolen bases throughout the season, he has started to heat up at the plate, collecting three doubles and three runs scored combined across his last two games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Goes deep in victory

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers. The outfielder took Taylor Hearn deep in the top of the fourth inning, driving in Yuli Gurriel before later driving in another run on a fielder's choice in the sixth. The homer was his third of the season, but it was his first since he hit two against the Angels on April 8. After going 1-for-35 over his prior 10 games, Tucker has now secured seven hits in his last four contests.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros designate RHP Pedro Baez for assignment

The Astros have designated right-hander Pedro Baez for assignment and recalled righty Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land, the team announced Tuesday. Baez, 34, is just weeks into the second season of a two-year, $12.5M contract that also contained a club option for the 2023 season. He missed the majority of the 2021 season due to shoulder troubles, however, pitching just 4 1/3 innings. He’s been limited to 2 1/3 frames thus far in 2022, during which time he’s been clobbered for six runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with two punchouts. Baez’s fastball, which averaged nearly 98 mph at its peak and sat at 96 mph as recently as 2019, has averaged just 90.2 mph so far in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

HOUSTON -- Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jason Castro catching for Astros Monday

The Houston Astros will start Jason Castro at catcher for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Castro will bat eighth in addition to handling catching duties Monday, while Martin Maldonado takes the night off. Castro, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, is batting .083 on 16 plate appearances so...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Pedro Baez: DFA'd by Houston

Baez was designated for assignment by the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Baez has appeared in only three games over the first few weeks of the season and gave up three earned runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 2.1 innings. The 34-year-old signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with Houston in January of 2021, but he only ended up pitching 4.1 frames last year before his early struggles in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 24 (Hang Hat on Houston as Short Home Favorite)

The Houston Astros are slumping to start their 2022 campaign. They've lost four straight games, and their once-vaunted offense is amongst the worst in the American League, and have been outscored by a minimum of 21 runs amongst the teams in their division. Houston has just 46 runs scored in 14 games this year for an average of 3.28 runs per game.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy