Astros' Jose Altuve: Ramping up activity

Odorizzi (1-2) tossed six innings, giving up one run on one hit and a walk while striking out four on his way to a win Tuesday over the Rangers. Odorizzi was almost perfect Tuesday with his only run given up coming on an Adolis Garcia solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. His four strikeouts were a season-high while he picked up his first win of the campaign. After back to back challenging outings, Tuesday's start brought his season numbers from a 9.00 ERA and 2.56 WHIP to a more manageable 6.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. He'll look to build off of this start when he faces the Mariners on Monday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO