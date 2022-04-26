ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLO County DA's office honors victims of crimes

By KSBY Staff
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's office hosted an event on Monday, commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The event took place outside of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Courthouse.

The event honored victims of crimes and commemorated the 45th anniversary of the Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center.

Several guest speakers spoke about the help they have received.

The event also offered resources to those affected by sexual assault.

