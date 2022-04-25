ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Senior Night

By Admin
floraathletic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AC Flora Boys and Girls track team competed at Lugoff Elgin last Wednesday night There were 5 teams competing FLora , Westwood, Lugoff Elgin, Fairfaild Central , and Richland NorthEast . Our Seniors were recognized at the beginning of the meet and were accompanied by their parents . The AC...

floraathletic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Leader

BHS Track and Field runs for 5A title on Saturday

The Brookhaven High Panthers have their eyes on the prize as Saturday they’ll compete in Pearl for the MHSAA 5A State Championship in track and field. BHS heads to the meet at Pearl High with confidence after both the boys’ and girls’ teams won the 5A South State meet last weekend in Hattiesburg.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Large contingent from BHS set for 5A tennis tourney in Oxford

It will be a busy two days in Oxford for Brookhaven High tennis coach Stephanie Triplett and her assistant Maddie Hickman as Ole Brook tennis is bringing 12 players to the MHSAA 5A Individual Tennis Championships that begin on Thursday and conclude on Friday with the title matches. Seventh-grader Cohen...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Sports
Daily Leader

Four area teams still alive in MHSAA baseball second round playoffs

There are four teams remaining in the area as the MHSAA baseball playoffs move on to the second round. In the first round last week, West Lincoln was swept by Stringer (13-0, 13-0) and Wesson was knocked out by West Marion (1-0, 13-3). Brookhaven High, Vancleave. G1 Friday at Brookhaven...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Laclede Record

LHS girls’ soccer team shuts out Dixon

On Monday afternoon, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team shut out the Dixon Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Monday afternoon, 8-0. Lebanon (8-8 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) recorded their eighth shutout behind stellar play from their defense and goalkeeper Sydney Wilson. “We are very proud of the way we are playing defensively,” head coach Matt Jernigan said. “Going into the year, we knew it would be a new group in the defense and were unsure how it would go. They have meshed well and are playing great. Jewell Shockley is a true leader back there, and Chloe Shearer, Destiney Stokes, and Brook Frank have really stepped up and played well. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy