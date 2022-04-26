ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Gillian, Hartzell Face Off in Mayoral Forum

By Donald Wittkowski
ocnjdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Jay Gillian and challenger Keith Hartzell engaged each other in what was more of a gentlemanly sparring match than a contentious showdown Monday night, but there were sharp differences between them on some key issues facing Ocean City. Hartzell, a veteran member of City Council who is leaving...

ocnjdaily.com

Comments / 3

