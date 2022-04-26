Gillian, Hartzell Face Off in Mayoral Forum

Mayor Jay Gillian and challenger Keith Hartzell engaged each other in what was more of a gentlemanly sparring match than a contentious showdown Monday night, but there were sharp differences between them on some key issues facing Ocean City. Hartzell, a veteran member of City Council who is leaving...
Politics can be a very dirty business. John Devlin, the former Chairman for the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Board Chairman was unceremoniously ousted from his position by just one vote back on February 9, 2022. Now, by one vote, the Atlantic City Council voted not to pay the legal bill...
Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced the approval of $32.85 million to support 13 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania. “Every one of these projects funded will make a real, meaningful difference in our communities and the lives of those who live there,” said Gov....
Stores with a political agenda are nothing new, both here in New Jersey, as well as nationwide. And although there seems to be a huge uptick with this type of store in recent years, it's quite normal to see this happen when it comes to popular political candidates. Recently, my...
Before the decline of newspapers … in favor of the digital town square … it was unheard of for a political figure to call-out the local daily print newspaper. The old adage was that you don’t pick a public fight with those who buy their ink by the barrel.
The Board of Commissioners will host a panel on Tuesday, April 26 at noon to discuss the upcoming statewide plastic bag ban and to answer questions and concerns surrounding the new policy. The panel will be held both in person at the Camden County College – Blackwood Community Center and livestreamed at camdencounty.com as well as on the Camden County Facebook page.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On April 27 the Dallas City Council will consider a ballot measure that would allow for funding to transform Fair Park and the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.For Dallas residents, sale and property taxes won't be affected. The upgrades would be funded by a 2% increase in Dallas's hotel tax. If passed and voted on, the increase is expected to generate 300 million in potential funding which would be the largest capital investment in Fair Park history. The money will not only be used for upgrades at Music Hall and the Cotton Bowl but will also be used to help pay for the 1.5-billion-dollar initiative to expand the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. The overall goal is to completely transform downtown Dallas, attract new visitors, and bring major tourism dollars into the city. If the city council signs off on the ballot measure, voters will have their say on the plan during November's election. Wednesday's meeting is at 9:00 a.m.
Come Memorial Day, flip-flop-wearing feet will be walking on top of newly installed pine wood along a three-block stretch of the Wildwood Boardwalk — if Mother Nature plays nice, that is. A six-month project to repair a portion of the 120-year-old walkway is nearing completion. “The contract date is...
Those passing through Hereford Township may notice thousands of roadside trees marked with a dark red X. That X means township officials believe those trees are in danger of falling and must be disposed of, as mandated by a Hereford policy requiring residents to rid their properties of dangerous trees, or foot the bill for removal if they can’t take the trees down themselves.
Three New Jersey cities have been listed among the 100 most dangerous in America. The three that made the list are Camden, Trenton, and Paterson. The list was compiled by neighborhoodscout.com, a real estate analytics website. To be considered, a city had to have at least 25,000 residents; they then...
The area known as "Seven Mile Island" in South Jersey is the home of two towns: Avalon and Stone Harbor. Originally known as Leaming Island after Aaron Leaming bought the 2725-acre island in 1722, the current area known as Stone Harbor was not established until 170 years later. In 1891,...
Accountable Equity, the parent company of South Jersey's Renault Winery Resort, has acquired the Sea Oaks Golf Resort in Ocean County, New Jersey. In a transaction valued at more than $6.5 million, the opportunity will supercharge the Mid-Atlantic resort market, offering a greater variety of award-winning destinations and guest experiences for golf lovers, locals, and visitors.
