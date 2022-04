WEST MILTON – The Triad girls track squad placed 5th out of 12 teams at the Milton-Union Invitational on Saturday. Placing 1st for the Cardinals was Cayla Eaton in the 100 hurdles (16.30) and the 300 hurdles (49.18). Placing 2nd was Triad’s 4×800 relay team consisting of Abbey Overfield, Tabitha Gaier, Ashtyn Millice and Eaton with a school record time of 1:53.70, topping the old record of 1:56.65. Ellie Johnson placed 3rd in the pole vault (8-6) and Eaton also placed 3rd in the high jump (4-10). Mia LeMay finished 4th in the shot put (29-11.5). Finishing in 5th place were Johnson, Valerie Gaier, Olivia Hall and Millice in the 4×100 relay (59.15) and LeMay in the discus (88-5).

