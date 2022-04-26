ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On This Day in 2008: Spurs agree deal to sign Luka Modric from Dinamo Zagreb

By Pa Sport Staff
Tottenham signalled their intentions by agreeing a £16.5million deal to sign Luka Modric from Dinamo Zagreb on April 26, 2008.

The then 22-year-old agreed a five-year contract to move to White Hart Lane following his appearance at that summer’s European Championship with Croatia.

Modric said: “I’m happy to be joining such a big club. It will be a real pleasure to play in the English league, which is the best in Europe, with three English clubs in the semi-finals of the Champions League.”

The midfielder had reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal after signing for Dinamo in 2005.

Modric’s signature was a major boost to Tottenham in their quest to break the stranglehold of the Premier League’s ‘big four’ and secure Champions League football.

Modric made his competitive Premier League debut in a 2–1 defeat by Middlesbrough in August 2008 but had a slow start to life in England, suffering with a knee injury and struggling to adapt to the physical nature of the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJ7yk_0fKBtYK800

Under manager Harry Redknapp, Modric began to shine, helping Spurs to that elusive top-four spot in 2009/10 and signing a new six-year contract.

The world’s biggest clubs began circling and, in August 2012, Modric signed for Real Madrid , where he has cemented his status as one of Europe’s best ever midfielders.

In 2018, Modric won the FIFA award for the world’s best player along with the Ballon d’Or.

