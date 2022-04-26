ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crash into power pole causes fire, outage in North County

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

FALLBROK, Calif. — A car crash into a power pole Monday caused a vehicle fire and hundreds to be without power in an area of North County, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:27 p.m. on Old Stage Road, between Fallbrook Street and East Aviation Street, in Fallbrook, where a car slammed into a power pole, resulting in the car to catch fire and damaging the power pole, according to California Highway Patrol.

At least 1 dead in I-5 crash near Camp Pendleton

As of 9:26 p.m., San Diego Gas & Electric reported just over 1,000 customers without power due to the collision.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were asking the public to avoid the area as lanes have shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

NBC San Diego

9 People Hospitalized in Encinitas Following High-Speed Chase That Ended in Multi-Vehicle Crash

Nine people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash that was the result of a car chase in Encinitas, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The short-lived pursuit began just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Encinitas when a high-speed driver in a Nissan Sentra refused to yield for authorities. CHP said the pursuit came to an end just minutes later in a crash at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Via Cantebria, when the driver ran a red light and made an illegal left turn.
ENCINITAS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

