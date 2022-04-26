ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPS publishes book of short stories written by students

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago
Sloan Pergrem, right, shows her excitement as she sees her story in a published book for the first time as schoolmates Wyatt Moore, left, Wyatt Barnard, Alexandra Cecil, Jackson Quattrocchi and Adam Horton look at the book “NaNoWriMo, Clash of Stories” on Monday at Sutton Elementary School. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Alexandra Cecil and Sloan Pergrem both love to write, and now the Sutton Elementary School students each have one of their short stories published in a book.

The book, which contains a collection of 11 short stories written by Owensboro Public Schools elementary school students, was printed by Greenwell Chisolm and delivered to students on Monday. It’s titled “NaNoWriMo, Clash of Stories.”

Students worked on the stories in November as part of the National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) program. NaNoWriMo takes place during November, and typically participants set a goal to write a book in the span of 30 days.

Amy Bellamy, OPS literacy coach who has helped several students participate and complete book projects for NaNoWriMo, tweaked the program to better suit elementary student needs. For one, students were tasked with completing a short story instead of a full-length novel. Students also participated lessons leading up to the project to help them with character development, story development, and other facets of story writing.

Participating in the virtual literacy lessons as part of the project is one thing that Sloan, 10, particularly enjoyed.

The Sutton Elementary School fifth-grader’s story “The Lost Island” is about an island community that isn’t located on any map. She enjoyed creating the fantasy story, and was ecstatic that it became part of the OPS short story collection. She also liked collaborating with her peers who were also interested in writing.

“It was really, really cool to get to hear other people’s story ideas, and to participate in the group work with other kids who also like to write,” she said. “I love writing so much, and I always wanted to have something published in a book.”

Alexandra, 10, is also proud to see her story published in a bound book. The Sutton fourth-grader said she never thought something like that could ever happen.

Her story, “Anna,” is about a girl who can’t walk, and how she handled her first year at middle school. It took her about three weeks to write the story.

“I originally set my writing goal for 3,000 words, and I ended up writing 4,000 words,” she said.

Alexandra wanted to participate in the program because she also enjoys writing.

Bellamy said the program was open to all OPS elementary school students who were interested. In particular, students identified as gifted and talented in writing were offered participation. Sixteen students started the program in November, and 11 ended up completing their stories in time. All ranged from third to fifth grade.

Bellamy also received a grant from the NaNoWriMo organization for $200, which she put toward publishing costs for the book. Each of the 11 students received two copies of the book, and each elementary school received a copy. Parents and community members are also able to order additional copies of the book directly from Greenwell Chisolm if they so choose.

The goal of this project was not only to allow students a chance to express themselves and accomplish their writing goals, but also to spark an interest in writing, Bellamy said.

“One of the participating students has helped to make writing ‘cool’ at his school,” she said. “Now there’s a class with third-grade boys working together to write. It’s had a big impact on their class, and we just love to see that.”

Each year Bellamy offers this project to students, but typically they are in middle and high schools. She wanted to provide more students the opportunity, which is why she opened it up to elementary schools this school year.

“The kids were so creative, and we had some really great stories come out of this,” she said. “We have survival stories about people being shipwrecked or lost in the woods; we have stories from the point of view of animals, fantasy stories, detective stories; you name it. They are all so great, and it was a lot of fun to watch them get excited to write.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

