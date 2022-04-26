Teachers taking professional learning to next level

Beth Ewing is a self-professed history nerd who thinks it’s important for educators to grow their knowledge about the subject they teach.

Ewing, an Owensboro High School history, government and politics teacher, is one of the first people from western Kentucky to apply for, and be accepted to, the Exeter College at University of Oxford.

She will be taking a class called Preventing Entry, Removing the Unwanted: Refugees, States and Borders since 1918 and Modern Warfare, a topic she is not only passionate about, but also one that she knows will be of interest to her students.

“The teenagers I teach always have great questions about history and that’s how we learn; so finding opportunities to ask questions myself is fun,” she said. “Plus it’s a good time to ‘sharpen the saw’ and be surrounded by people that are passionate about the same things you are passionate about. I’m surrounded by passionate teachers every day, but I’m specifically passionate about literacy, history, culturally responsive teaching, and decolonizing my curriculum.”

Ewing was accepted to this program in 2019, and initially was supposed to attend the summer of 2020. However, the pandemic delayed her trip, and now she is excited to travel to the United Kingdom to help expand her educational horizons.

This trip fulfills a professional development requirement that is mandated for all teachers, but it also will help Ewing become a better teacher, she said.

Per statute, Kentucky teachers are required to obtain a specific amount of professional development, or professional learning, hours throughout the year.

The PD varies, depending on district, grade level, and school, but generally it aligns with standards and goals; focuses on content and pedagogy; occurs collaboratively; is facilitated by other educators; focuses on continuous improvement; and is ongoing, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.

Some specific PDs that are required for all certified staff include active shooter, blood borne pathogens, seizure disorders, prevention of child abuse and neglect, among others. Other training deals specifically with curriculum specific to what teachers teach.

A Learning Forward & Education Counsel article published in 2017, titled “A new vision for professional learning” indicates that research shows that educators, like students, “need continual opportunities to gain new knowledge and skills to enable all students” to reach transitional readiness.

Steve Bratcher, Owensboro Public Schools chief academic officer, said city schools teachers are required to attend five professional learning days a school year.

Daviess County Public Schools teacher contracts include four professional learning days, according to Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.

Some of those days teachers are required to work, and other days they can flex out. Some days are also district driven, and others are school driven. Staff members also have opportunities to join cohorts throughout the state or country, which can count toward PD.

It’s important for districts to allow staff members time to digest their PD in “smaller chunks” by spreading concepts throughout the school year. They also must attend professional learning that is evidenced-based and will impact their instructional practices, Bratcher said.

Teachers tend to complete more professional learning than what is required of them, however, he said.

“All teachers go above and beyond those five required days, and will earn several hours of professional learning throughout the whole year,” he said.

Then there are educators, like Ewing, who take it upon themselves to attend courses that will help them become better teachers.

Other educators are like Steve Easley, Daviess County High School psychology, geography, and government and politics teacher, who teaches at the Governor’s Scholars Program (GSP) in the summer, which is another paying job for him.

It’s also a chance for him to “reset” as a teacher, and remember that learning for the sake of learning is important.

“I think GSP helps me remember that the point of learning isn’t to be able to pass a test, or even necessarily to prepare for a specific career,” Easley said. “At GSP, we focus on learning for the sake of learning.”

The mission statement of GSP, he said, is to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders.

To Easley, the word “enhance” is important because it’s not to prepare for a certain career or to build test performance.

Easley has been teaching at GSP for 11 summers. He initially applied because he was a scholar himself back in 2000, and it was a life-changing experience.

“Teaching at GSP gives me the flexibility to teach subjects and topics that I don’t teach in the regular school year, and I greatly enjoy working with bright and engaged students,” he said.

