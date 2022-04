GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools has named Blake Thompson as the new principal of the Academy of Freshman Exploration at Grand Island Senior High. Thompson has been a strong leader and proponent of student success throughout his career. Previously, Thompson served as the Assistant Principal and Activities Director for Harvard Public Schools for 11 years. He carries credentials from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with both a B.A. and M.A. in Music Education along with a 7 - 12 Principalship Endorsement from UNK as well.

