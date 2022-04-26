ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeler coming back, can help make UK go

By Mark Mathis Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago

John Calipari said on his radio talk last Friday that Sahvir Wheeler could be the “difference in this stuff.”

Well, we will find out, because Wheeler told BBN on Sunday that he was coming back to play a senior season with Kentucky.

That is good news for continuity at point guard, where Wheeler helped push the tempo for the Wildcats when they had the ball, and he was a pest out front when the other team had the ball. When UK was playing at its top level in January and February, Wheeler was something of a catalyst.

Wheeler was the second UK starter to announce a return, joining national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe.

After transferring to Kentucky from Southeastern Conference rival Georgia, Wheeler averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 assists per game as a junior. He led the SEC in assists per game for the second consecutive season.

Wheeler’s 207 assists were fourth-most by a UK player in a single season.

For all of his importance to Kentucky, Wheeler’s play also proved maddening in some games, and those moments stood out more later in the season.

He had a team-high 91 turnovers. Opponents frequently sagged off of him on defense, giving him open jump shots because of his 30.8% mark (16-for-52) from 3-point range.

Kentucky’s season-ending loss to Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament offered the full range of Wheeler’s year one experience.

Wheeler looked like he was heading for UK hero status with Kentucky trailing by two and 6:23 remaining, scoring six of UK’s next 10 points to push the Wildcats to a six-point advantage.

Turnovers from Wheeler on the next two possessions allowed Saint Peter’s to pull back into the game. Wheeler stumbled on a drive to the lane on Kentucky’s final possession of regulation, and UK got off a poor shot. He then missed two critical free throws in overtime.

Wheeler spent part of last year injured after multiple collisions on screens in SEC games.

Calipari defended him on “SportsTalk with Dan Issel and Mike Pratt,” saying before Wheeler was injured the guard had played very well.

“I told him, ‘If I can get you right and get you steady in who you are and keep improving’ — because he’s improving — I said, ‘You’re the difference in this stuff,’ ” Calipari said.

Calipari certainly seems confident in Wheeler’s abilities, and the UK coach thinks his point guard can keep growing his game.

To take steps forward, Wheeler needs to become an outside scoring threat, which will open up his driving lanes. Wheeler also needs to be more aware of his own tempo with the ball.

He should get help in the backcourt and may get pushed for playing time if Calipari adds another point guard through the transfer portal.

Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves is a leading candidate UK is looking at from the transfer portal, and he could help fill an outside shooting need that now only has CJ Fredrick as an answer. Fredrick missed last season with a hamstring injury.

Consensus top-10 recruits Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston are guards who have signed from the Class of 2020. Both should have an impact at the wings, and Wallace is a combo guard.

So, Wheeler will have some company in practice, but he will also have the chance to help the Cats run.

