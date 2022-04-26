City announces Independence Day plans

The City of Owensboro will again utilize a hybrid Independence Day event to celebrate its annual All-American Fourth of July event on Monday, July 4.

All-American Fourth of July will once again combine the annual celebration on the riverfront with the three additional fireworks locations throughout the city. Having separate fireworks displays was first done in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with our community and provide multiple locations for everyone to enjoy the fireworks again this year,” Mayor Tom Watson said.

Tim Ross, public events director for the City of Owensboro, said last year's celebrations attracted a good crowd to watch the fireworks along the riverfront and the other three locations throughout the city.

“We will have a great party downtown again, great food, and live music before the fireworks to cap off the holiday weekend," Ross said.