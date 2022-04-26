ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

City announces Independence Day plans

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago

The City of Owensboro will again utilize a hybrid Independence Day event to celebrate its annual All-American Fourth of July event on Monday, July 4.

All-American Fourth of July will once again combine the annual celebration on the riverfront with the three additional fireworks locations throughout the city. Having separate fireworks displays was first done in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with our community and provide multiple locations for everyone to enjoy the fireworks again this year,” Mayor Tom Watson said.

Tim Ross, public events director for the City of Owensboro, said last year's celebrations attracted a good crowd to watch the fireworks along the riverfront and the other three locations throughout the city.

“We will have a great party downtown again, great food, and live music before the fireworks to cap off the holiday weekend," Ross said.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro announces All-American Fourth of July

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro will celebrate Independence Day at its annual All-American Fourth of July event on July 4. The 2022 All-American Fourth of July will once again combine the annual celebration on the riverfront with three additional fireworks locations throughout the city like previous years due to COVID. “We are […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-Fest brings fun and sun in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Tri-Fest is in Henderson this weekend, and Saturday’s weather was perfect for the outdoor festivities. This is the first Tri-Fest in two years because of COVID. Thousands came for opening day, and today there was a potentially record setting crowd. People were excited to spend their weekend in the great weather […]
HENDERSON, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Bar association gathering in June

The Kentucky Bar Association convention scheduled for June 15-17 at the Owensboro Convention Center will be the largest gathering the city has seen since before the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago. Shannon Roberts, director of communications for the association, said the convention drew roughly 2,000 attorneys before...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Society
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Exciting News! Oak Ridge Boys Coming to RiverPark Center in Owensboro, Kentucky

Guess who's coming to town? The Oak Ridge Boys are currently touring across the country, making a stop in Owensboro. Tickets for the show will be available next week. I had the chance to see the Oak Ridge Boys when they performed a free concert in Greenville as part of the Saturdays on the Square Concert Series. They not only put on a great show but were such nice guys too. My Mom loved the Oak Ridge Boys and introduced me to their music at a young age. I've been a fan ever since. How about you?
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local organizations blitz to build barns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two organizations called a blitz to build barns for the community. Habitat for Humanity of Evansville partnered with the University of Evansville (UE) Habitat for Humanity Club to host a Barn Blitz on April 23. This is the first Barn Blitz UE has been able to hold in two years due […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Horton: Region in 'much better place'

Green River District Public Health Director Clay Horton provided district board members with an update on COVID-19 in the community, as well as future plans as the health district begins to look forward past the COVID-19 pandemic. “Things are in a much better place than when we met back in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

City bus routes to be altered

The Owensboro Transit System has plans that, when finalized and approved, will change some bus routes, including adding bus services into MidAmerica Airpark. City Public Works Director Stephen Franklin and Transit Manager Pamela Canary presented the proposed changes to city commissioners last week. The plan is not final. Canary said...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

CVB tracking visitors' cellphones

It may sound a little like “Big Brother is watching you,” but programs like it are operating all over the country. The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has signed up with Arrivalist, a company that tracks travelers around the country, to keep track of visitors to the community.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WEHT/WTVW

A tree will close Moreland Avenue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A tree has overstayed its welcome on Moreland Avenue. On April 28, Moreland Avenue will be closed from West Parrish Avenue to West 13th Street for the removal of a tree. The closure is scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., but is subject to delays due to inclement weather. A […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hogue Road closed for about sixty days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In improving some water lines, a road had to close. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced that Hogue Road is closed to through traffic between Boehne Camp Road and Red Bank Road. EWSU says the closure is related to a water line improvement project. For more information, or to get […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

All Kentucky business recovery centers to close soon

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Due to a steady decrease in activity, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the Business Recovery Centers in Kentucky will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28. SBA says it opened the Centers to provide businesses impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on Dec. 10-11, 2021, with […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Older individuals returning to the workforce

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – When we last spoke with Gina McCalister, she discussed the ongoing difficulties of staffing her business, Mulberry Jeans Accents in Newburgh. Most recently, she has noticed the workforce is getting older, faster. “My youngest is right at 60, and my oldest is 70,” says McCalister of her part-time employees. “Most of […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana returns with warm welcome

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Landing late Saturday night, the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana returned to Evansville and veterans were given a warm welcome home. 85 veterans and their guardians took the trip of a lifetime, a one day trip to Washington D.C. For many, it was their first time seeing the monuments dedicated to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Pay raises in county's proposed budget

Daviess Fiscal Court is proposing a $121.7 million budget that includes a 7% raise for county employees in Fiscal Year 2022-23. It also includes $12.3 million in infrastructure projects that are partially funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The county will get $9.9 million in ARPA funds created...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
313
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy