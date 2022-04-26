ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Dorsey Endorses Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover: “This Is the Right Path”

By Abid Rahman
 1 day ago

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey appropriately took to the social media platform he used to run to offer his take on Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company he described as the “closest thing we have to a global consciousness.”

In a series of Monday night tweets, which began with Dorsey posting the Radiohead song “Everything In Its Right Place,” the Block CEO started his thread by reaffirming his love for Twitter. “The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both,” he wrote. “Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret.”

Dorsey, who is set for a $978 million cash payout should the deal be completed, then diagnosed Twitter’s past and current problems, writing that the company was beholden to the ad model and Wall Street. “Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.”

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” Dorsey wrote.

Dorsey, who describes himself as 1/8h hippie in his Twitter bio, added, “I trust [Musk’s] mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

He continued, “ Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also [Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s] goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.”

Forever the optimist, Dorsey concluded, “I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!”

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006 along with Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Noah Glass, stepped down as CEO of the company in November 2021.

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Twitter Be Better Or Worse With Elon Musk? Wall Street Debates

With Elon Musk sealing a $44 billion deal for Twitter, Wall Street experts are sharing their takes on what the planned sale says about the social media giant, what implications it will have on the broader digital advertising space and whether the mercurial Tesla boss will be a good fit for the firm. “Twitter: Run … to the Bank,” MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson, who has had a “neutral” rating on the stock, entitled his report. His key takeaway: “We did not believe another bidder was out there and that Elon Musk’s offer was a steal of a deal for shareholders given...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Is Twitter’s New Ruler: Expect Grand Plans (and Chaos) Ahead

In the early fall of 2016, the board of directors of The Walt Disney Co. gave CEO Bob Iger the green light to buy Twitter. The social media company has always had influence far beyond its user base (which is small compared to platforms like Facebook and Instagram) and beyond its revenue (which is meager compared to tech competitors like Netflix, Google or Amazon), and Disney thought owning that influence could be powerful.More from The Hollywood ReporterJack Dorsey Endorses Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: "This Is the Right Path"$978M for Jack Dorsey and $39M for Parag Agrawal: Twitter Execs Could See Massive...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Who Owned Twitter Before Elon Musk?

Elon Musk's successful bid to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share on Monday puts the Tesla founder firmly in control of the social media platform, which represents a major change in who calls the shots. He...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
WHYY

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company

Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the platform where he promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on social and economic issues to more than 83 million followers. The outspoken Tesla CEO, who...
BUSINESS
