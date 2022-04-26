ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete, IL

Some families not pleased that Crete-Monee High School will hold a pandemic-style graduation

By Dana Kozlov
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLH1K_0fKBpBPV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2eld_0fKBpBPV00
Crete-Monee High School to hold pandemic-style graduation, and not for health reasons 02:41

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Most high schools across the state are gearing up for the first full, in-person graduation ceremonies in two years.

But that won't be happening at Crete-Monee High School in Will County. It is holding a pandemic-style graduation anyway, even though COVID restrictions have been lifted.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov spoke to some unhappy folks.

"She worked so hard for this," said Ja-Niece Nelson.

Nelson's daughter, Gabby, is set to graduate from Crete-Monee High School in one month. It is a huge milestone – especially after the last two pandemic-restrictive years.

However, no one but Gabby's family will get to see her diploma. Unlike other high schools across the state, Crete-Monee High School decided to keep this year's commencement ceremony quasi-virtual.

"Us as seniors have been through a lot, and I feel like this is something we deserve. We got a lot of our stuff taken away, because it's just all the chaos that's been going on with COVID at our school," Gabby said, "and the one thing we really want, we're not getting."

The high school outlined its decision in a February newsletter to parents – explaining the students will get assigned a time to show up, walk into the high school with up to 40 family members, stand on an X for a picture, get another picture onstage, and walk off.

No other students will be present.

"It's still the energy of having everyone in one place that you know, you can't get with three minutes that they get to walk from one destination to another," Gabby's mom said.

It is similar to what Crete-Monee High did last year in the midst of pandemic protocols – except even then, there were virtual speeches. There is no indication that is happening this year.

"Since February, a lot of things have changed. A lot of restrictions have been removed," said Ja-Niece Nelson. "So now my question is, well, why are we doing it?"

Crete-Monee High School District 201-U District spokeswoman Natalie Nash said the school had such a positive parent response to the 2021 graduation ceremony that they thought they'd do it the same way this year.

Health concerns were not the main reason.

Gabby said her entire English class even spoke up.


"We all decided to send it to our principal or whatever to see if something would change," she said, "but it was already, it was like, 'No, we're not changing. This is what it's going to be like for right now."

"I don't feel like our voice was taken into consideration," added her mom.

Some parents like the idea, as is evident on a Facebook page. But spokeswoman Nash did admit administrators never asked parents or students what they wanted – saying perhaps a survey would have been in order.

She added that administrators have learned an important lesson.

Comments / 8

r n b playlist Easton
2d ago

that's just crazy, kids have been thru enough. something a lot of them look forward to. not encouraging when it comes down to college

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS Chicago

Maine East High School students join in fast for Ramadan, and many are not Muslim

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- They're calling it a fast-a-thon – hundreds of students at Maine East High School in Park Ridge have decided to fast for Ramadan all day, and most of them aren't Muslim. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Wednesday night, the students involved say it best - it's all about diversity and inclusion. This was the first Ramadan-inspired event in the high school's history. And like most good things in life, it ended with a feast. "I see her doing it every day, and I think it's really cool how she like – the self-discipline aspect...
PARK RIDGE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Education
City
Crete, IL
Will County, IL
Education
County
Will County, IL
CBS Chicago

A 15-year-old boy died by suicide after relentless cyberbullying, and his parents say the Latin School could have done more to stop it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy named Nate Bronstein was enrolled at one of the most prestigious private schools in Chicago and had a promising future — that is, until his parents say he became a victim of relentless cyberbullying by his classmates. Nate took his own life.  And in an exclusive interview with CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey, his parents allege that the Latin School of Chicago could have done more to stop it.  Rose and Robert Bronstein never fathomed that they'd be speaking about their son,...
CHICAGO, IL
InspireMore

Heroic Driver Whisks Students Off School Bus Moments Before It Bursts Into Flames.

It was a normal morning in March, and school bus driver Sondra Artis had just picked up the last student on her route. As she headed towards Surry County Schools in Virginia, the driver noticed a pungent burning odor in the air. Frowning, Sondra wiped at the windshield to see if it was fogging up from condensation, or if it was smoke. When a student asked her what was wrong, she did her best to hide her growing worry.
SURRY COUNTY, VA
CBS Chicago

After teen's suicide following cyberbullying, experts weigh in on actions schools should take

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nate Bronstein's parents said cyberbullying by his classmates caused the 15-year-old boy's to take his own life. In a lawsuit filed this week Nate's parents claimed that the Latin School of Chicago could have done more to stop it. CBS2 Investigator Megan Hickey broke the story on Monday, and it is now raising questions about what schools should be doing. We should stress that the Latin School is denying all of the allegations in the lawsuit filed this week — but Nate's tragic story is starting a conversation about what helps and what hurts when...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Highschool#Crete Monee High School#Covid#Cbs 2
Chicago Defender

Healthcare and Heartbreak: Chicago ER Doctor On Life During the Pandemic

The world is still mired in the devastation of COVID-19 and its effect on healthcare, the economy, and society at large will be felt for years to come. In his new book, The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER, University of Chicago Medicine doctor Thomas Fisher recounts his experience as an emergency room physician amid the chaos of the pandemic and addresses the impact that an unjust healthcare system has on his South Side patients.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Bomb Threat | PappaRoti Opens in Naperville | ADA Boat Launch

Yesterday morning, the Aurora Police Department responded to a reported bomb threat at Waubonsie Valley High School. The officers determined the safest course of action while investigating the alleged threat was for students to remain in classrooms in a “secure and teach” status. Following investigation by the Aurora Police and DuPage County Sheriff’s office, it was deemed there was no threat to school safety. The process did trigger activation of the school’s mass notification system to inform parents via email and phone calls of the investigation.
NAPERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Chicago

DuPage County Health Department hosting career fair Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuPage County Health Department is holding a career fair Wednesday for health care workers and support staff.The event will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Kurzawa Community Center in Wheaton.There's a range of positions available from nurses and therapists to call center workers and custodians.Job seekers can discuss positions with hiring managers and may get the opportunity for an on-the-spot interview.More information at dupagehealth.org/careers.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Chicago Tribune

Formerly homeless Navy vet and Englewood native receives $80K to expand healthy food delivery

Dion Dawson’s early life may have been filled with poverty, hardship and bouts of homelessness, but his last two years have been nothing short of meteoric. In early 2020, Dawson was working overnights at an Amazon facility to help several family members pay bills in the midst of a pandemic. But by the end of 2021, following the death of George Floyd, he had started a nonprofit aimed at ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Harbour House, suburban homeless shelter for teens once in danger of closing, opens new chapter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've told you before about a Des Plaines homeless shelter in need of a new home. Our cameras were there before, during, and now after the struggle to piece together a place for young women in need.CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory closes out her trilogy of updates on the Harbour House.The $1.6 million refuge for homeless young women is not weeks nor months, but five years in the making. "To make it to this point and see all the people who are arriving to help set it up, it's an incredible feeling," said executive director Melody...
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications now open for for nearly $1 million in scholarships for students pursuing health care careers

CHICAGO (CBS)--- Nearly $1 million dollars in scholarships will be given to students pursing health care careers. Cook County announced the Provident Foundation Scholarship Fund will support students who are committed to providing health care for underserved communities. Applications open Wednesday. Medical and dental students are eligible. Medical and dental students, under the Health Professionals program will receive $20,000 scholarships, and the Allied Health/Undergraduate and high school senior students will receive $10,000 scholarships.  The deadline to submit and application is Thursday, May 26. You can get more information about the program at https://cookcountyhealth.org/about/careers/provident-scholarship-fund/.  
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park residents split on hiring private security to patrol neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One Chicago neighborhood is not waiting on police to help solve crime problems.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Lincoln Park where they're considering hiring their own security. A group of Lincoln Park residents want to hire a security company for four specific streets: Fullerton, Orchard, Arlington and Burling.Neighbors who live on those streets said they don't feel private security will help crack down on crime. "This is not a gated community." One neighbor, who doesn't want to be identified, feels private security guards are unnecessary. "I think the responsibility of protecting the neighborhood is the responsibility...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Non-profit Project LOVE using basketball to get young kids excited about serious adult topics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Using the power of basketball to tap into the power of knowledge.A Chicago non-profit may have created a slam dunk method to get young kids excited about serious adult topics.Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains how they shoot for the hoops - and the stars."There's things called 'dollar cost averaging', and all the things that you are gonna learn as you continue to progress and go," said J.P. Morgan's Jonathan Dowdy to a group of young kids recently. The former college basketball player was speaking to them as part of financial literacy workshop organized by Project LOVE Chicago.The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Project SEARCH interns with disabilities help alleviate staffing gaps at Lincolnshire senior living community

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- Pandemic burnout – we've heard of it happening across several industries, and one sector that's really hurting is health care. Amid retirements and resignations, finding medical staff can be tricky these days. But CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited suburban senior living community that may have found a solution. In Lincolnshire, residents at Radford Green Healthcare and Rehabilitation require around-the-clock care with nurses at their beck and call. Unfortunately, like many health care facilities, Radford Green is short-staffed by about 20-25 percent. Nursing director Kim Akainyah tells CBS 2 her nursing team still gets the job done...
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
70K+
Followers
24K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy