Yema and Hawi Awash said in a statement that they want to be treated with “love, dignity, and respect.”. Yema Khalif and his wife Hawi Awash were awarded $150,000 after being racially profiled by police nearly two years ago. The couple was accosted by officers while working inside their own store in Tiburon, California, and now with the settlement money, they are encouraging the town to make substantial changes that will make the Marin County community a more inclusive place for everyone.

TIBURON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO