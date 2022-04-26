ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

PHOTO FEATURE: Orange Rotary Sip & Shop benefits local scholarships

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orange Rotary thanked everyone who visited Free State Cellars Winery...

www.orangeleader.com

Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor Rotary names Students of the Month

Vidor Rotary Club’s April Students of the Month are Gweneth Cobb, Gaby Spencer, and Lori Wilson. Not pictured is Lori Sellers. They are pictured with President Elect Angela Bryant, left, and Rotary President John Nickum, right.
VIDOR, TX
Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: Lamar State College Orange holds Women in Industry Coffee

Lamar State College Orange held a Women in Industry Coffee at the Brown Estate in conjunction with Industry partners such as Chevron Phillips Chemical, Dow, Exxon Mobil, BASF, Total, Valero and more. Those who attended chatted with and answered student questions, while sharing their experiences.
ORANGE, TX
Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Paso Robles Daily News

Pickleball Club hosts memorial tournament in honor of Dick Beiden

Proceeds from the tournament will be given in a scholarship to a student in Paso Robles for college expenses. –The Dick Beiden Tribute Pickleball Tournament was held on Friday, April 22. It was a very happy and emotional event. His wife Patty, his daughter Richelle and his son Doug were all in attendance. Doug came all the way from Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament was put on by the Paso Robles Pickleball Club at Centennial Park.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Grice Connect

Averitt Center Summer Art Camps Registration Open

It is time now to register for the Averitt Center Summer Art Camps. Many of these popular camps will fill fast. Do not procrastinate to make sure you get all the camps your children wants. Some of the summer offerings are: Encanto Dance Camp, Minecraft Camp, Painting for Gamers Camp,...
The Guardian

BYO Babycham? Museum seeks old drinks to recreate 1960s Midlands pub

A museum is appealing for old bottles of drinks marketed to women, such as Babycham and Cherry B, to help it recreate a once treasured pub from the 1960s. The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley is calling out for donations of furnishings and objects as it sets about building a recreation of the now demolished Elephant and Castle pub that stood in nearby Wolverhampton.
Orange Leader

Community comes together after youth baseball, softball park burglarized

When local leaders learned thieves targeted the Orange Youth Baseball and Softball League fields, they banded together for a solution. The thieves stripped copper from electrical boxes and stole lawn equipment sometime on the night of April 14 at the fields on Eddleman Drive in Orange. Brad Childs of Childs...
