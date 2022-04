The Natrona County Invite track meet was held on Friday in Casper with half a dozen schools participating. On the boy's side, a couple of the top hurdlers in the state put on a show. Natrona's Mason Weickum won the 110 hurdles in 14.82 and Gage Gose of Lander won the 300 hurdles in 39.27. Goss has the best time in the state in the 300-meter hurdles and also set the school record in the event on Friday.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO