Wladimir Klitschko apparently still has some ring ambition left in the tank. Klitschko, the former long-reigning heavyweight titlist who dominated the division from 2004-2015, suggested in an interview Monday that he has not completely ruled out a return to boxing, on the caveats that he can still get into “shape” and that the geopolitical alignment of his country does not drastically change anytime soon. “Dr. Steelhammer'' is currently tied up trying to defend his homeland of Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO