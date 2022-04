The Dallas Mavericks are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference semifinals after their 102-77 blowout win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. From start to finish the Mavericks were dominant, feeding off a raucous crowd inside American Airlines Center to build up a 16-point lead at halftime. Luka Doncic put up 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in just his second game in this series after missing the first three games with a calf strain. Dallas also got 24 points from Jalen Brunson who continues his standout postseason performance.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO