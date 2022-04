Tampa Bay Bandits defensive back Antonio Reed will miss Saturday's game against the Houston Gamblers after he was suspended by the USFL for one game after sitting on an opponent's head during last Sunday's 34-3 loss to the New Orleans Breakers. Reed, who played college football at Nebraska from 2015-18, is the first player to be suspended by the USFL.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO