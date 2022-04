The Bangor Rams shutout the Hampden Broncos 11-0 on Monday, April 25th at Hampden Academy in 5 innings (10-run rule). Bangor's pitching combined to 1-hit the Broncos. Wyatt Stevens went 4.0 strong innings for the Rams. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Kaysen Wildman had Hampden Academy's lone hit in the 2nd inning. Jonah Baudie came on in the 5th inning and struck out 2.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO