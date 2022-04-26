ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would Aidan Hutchinson or David Ojabo be a win for the Falcons?

By Daminon Lewis, The Jon Chuckery Show
While the likelihood of Aidan Hutchinson still sitting around by the time the Atlanta Falcons are on the board with the eighth pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft, with many Falcons’ fans believing that taking an edge defender with their first pick of the draft, Hutchinson is a favorite on the wish list of those same fans as he should be. “Offensive coordinators had to figure out a way to block him,” former Michigan play by play announcer, Jim Branstatter, told Jon Chuckery in an interview on Monday adding that teams would often have to send an “extra tight end” Hutchinson’s way.

With the draft just days away, Branstatter joined Chuckery to discuss Hutchinson and his teammate, David Ojabo, who is not as high on the draft board in most cases due to the fact that he is coming off of an injury, but still a top 50 prospect with a lot of upside. “He can run and has all that ability but he still has to work on some moves,” Branstatter said of Ojabo while speaking with Chuckery noting that he believes with three to four years of good coaching, the pass rusher can be playing an elite level for whichever team takes him in the draft. While there are a few over edge players that sit between Hutchinson and Ojabo on most draft boards, it is believed that either of the two would be great additions for the Falcons.

