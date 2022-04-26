COVID-19: How Cases in the Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Kalamazoo-Portage, MI metro area consists of just Kalamazoo County. As of April 24, there were 22,654.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Kalamazoo residents, 8.6% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Kalamazoo-Portage metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Kalamazoo-Portage, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents 13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 27,082 26,014.4 581 558.1 24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 273,989 25,789.8 2,700 254.1 40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,338 25,720.9 941 490.6 12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 34,338 25,584.9 575 428.4 33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 38,147 25,477.7 473 315.9 27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 39,543 24,926.9 554 349.2 22420 Flint, MI 407,875 101,611 24,912.3 1,711 419.5 19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,032,565 23,913.9 17,401 403.0 29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 130,544 23,875.4 1,603 293.2 34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 39,787 22,958.9 637 367.6 33220 Midland, MI 83,355 19,090 22,902.0 223 267.5 28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 59,524 22,654.7 674 256.5 35660 Niles, MI 154,133 34,849 22,609.7 551 357.5 11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 77,438 21,100.3 508 138.4

