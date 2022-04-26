ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toya Johnson Shows Off Her Stunning Engagement Photos On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Toya Johnson and her longtime boyfriend Robert “Red” Rushing are officially engaged! And the couple took to Instagram today to share their engagement photos and they are absolutely stunning!

Taking to the platform, the reality star showed off her and her future hubby’s fashionable looks, posting a series of photos of the duo dressed in their best and putting their love on full display.

For their first look, Toya donned a gorgeous cut out strapless pink down with a thigh high split. She wore her hair in a slicked back hairstyle and accessorized the look with sparkly heels and dangly earrings. Her future hubby matched her fly and wore a black and white tux with a black bow tie and looked lovingly at his fiancé as they posed for their engagement photos.

Check out the look below.

Toya then shared another photo from the couple’s shoot, this time posing in a pool while her future husband kissed her hand. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Nora Ephron #rushingdowntheaisle ,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below.

Late 2019, the beauty announced her engagement to the world via Instagram, sharing a photo of her ring and captioning the post, “Yes! Yes! And Yes!.” She continued, “For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES! looking forward to forever with you.”

Check out her big engagement announcement below.

According to Toya’s post, the couple is set to be married this October and we’re sure it’ll be quite the elegant affair! Congrats to the happy couple!

