COVID-19: How Cases in the Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Janesville-Beloit, WI metro area consists of just Rock County. As of April 24, there were 26,620.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Janesville residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Janesville-Beloit metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Janesville-Beloit, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents 24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 101,550 31,793.9 729 228.2 22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 31,873 31,066.2 274 267.1 36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 51,845 30,423.5 380 223.0 20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 49,080 29,317.9 367 219.2 11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 69,029 29,295.8 525 222.8 29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 39,507 28,934.0 200 146.5 39540 Racine, WI 195,602 56,557 28,914.3 688 351.7 48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 46,368 28,422.2 637 390.5 43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 32,561 28,270.2 317 275.2 33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 443,860 28,177.6 3,903 247.8 27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 43,165 26,620.1 391 241.1 31540 Madison, WI 653,725 156,966 24,011.0 717 109.7

