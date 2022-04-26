ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Hogs in Prime Position to Make Top 5 for Texas OL

By Kent Smith
 1 day ago

Two former 4-star Razorback football targets hit transfer portal

FRISCO, Texas – Arkansas has been hot after Wakeland offensive lineman Connor Stroh, and this Friday, Coaches Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy will find out if all their efforts have landed the Razorbacks in the Texas prep star's Top 5.

Stroh announced Monday evening that he will reveal his five finalists this Friday. Based on multiple visits and highly repeated retweets, it appears Arkansas has a strong shot at making the list.

The biggest competitor for Stroh's services will be the Texas Longhorns, although Texas A&M has made a strong push as of late.

The Stroh family has visited Fayetteville twice in the past several months, both of which were hampered by weather – the first by snow and ice and the second by the storms that canceled numerous festive activities around campus while pushing the "spring game" indoors.

Despite this, Stroh made it a point to emphasize how great the experience was at his latest visit and the quality time he got to spend with coaches and players.

The lineman is currently a high 3-star, but should easily push into a solid 4-star range this fall. Stroh came into his junior year after overcoming an serious leg injury that hadn't received adequate treatment early on, which caused him to be out much longer than originally anticipated.

He entered the season without having participated in the traditional workout regiment, yet still performed at a high enough level to capture scouts' eyes from a long list of the top schools in the country.

Now, fully healthy, Stroh has transformed his body into a solid 6-7, 340 while adding impressive agility for a man his size through a strenuous regiment of power lifting and cardio, along with private personal workouts working on blocking technique and footwork. In addition, he's been leading offensive line gatherings in neighborhood parks, even on Sunday afternoons, to help his fellow Wolverine linemen get ready for what they hope is a run at the Texas state championship.

4-STAR OU RECEIVER HEAVILY RECRUITED BY HOGS LAST YEAR HITS PORTAL

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Cody Jackson announced this week that he has decided to find a new home after just one year in Norman.

Jackson, who was the No. 17 wide receiver in the country was heavily recruited by Arkansas and Alabama before deciding to become part of former head coach Lincoln Riley's program. While playing at the Texas 5A level (schools with roughly 2,000 students), he proved to be an unstoppable deep threat with the ability to smoothly adjust on the ball while demonstrating soft hands.

Arkansas has a fairly full wide receiver room, but it would be hard to imagine Kendal Briles not talking Pittman into finding a way to bring Jackson into the fold should have be interested.

4-STAR ALABAMA SAFETY COULD BE BACK ON HOGS' RADAR

Alabama has lost a 4-star safety that Nick Saban managed to sneak out of Louisiana a couple of years ago.

The Crimson Tide's Kaine Williams announced on Monday that he plans to leave Tuscaloosa and has entered the transfer portal.

Arkansas was one of the first major schools to offer Williams. He was among the first players Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom chose to target.

At the time, Williams was considered the No. 11 safety in the country.

Hog Feed

BRILES LANDS QB COMMITTMENT

PAIR OF RAZORBACKS ENTER TRANSFER PORTAL, ONE FORMER HOG JUMPS OUT

TAKE THE HOGS' TRIVIA QUIZ TO SEE HOW MUCH YOU REALLY KNOW ABOUT THE RAZORBACKS

WERE HOGS ABLE TO PULL OUT SERIES AGAINST AGGIES ON SUNDAY?

CAN ANYONE FIGURE OUT HOW TO OVERSEE NIL?

FORMER HOG FINALLY FINDS ROAD TO REDEMPTION

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

