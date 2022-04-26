ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Poly Pomona architecture students produce Chavez Ravine Project with Neutra VDL House

By Sanjana Rajagopal
The Poly Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNeutra VDL House launched a new exhibition in collaboration with LANZA Atelier architects titled “A Table for Hundreds,” where Cal Poly Pomona architecture students showcase the story of the Chavez Ravine through various creative mediums. “A Table for Hundreds” is an exhibition that tells the story of...

