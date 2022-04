ST. LOUIS — One key return to the Mets' starting rotation is right around the corner. Taijuan Walker threw 64 pitches in a simulated game in St. Louis prior to the team's game against the Cardinals on Monday afternoon. Walker, who has been sidelined with right shoulder bursitis since throwing two perfect innings and 30 pitches in the fifth game of the season against the Phillies, said the results were encouraging.

