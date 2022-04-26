Column: Palo Alto College once again hosts youth summer camps

As many parents begin planning for the summer months, we know how challenging it can be to find enrichment opportunities for children. This is why Palo Alto College is once again providing our Youth Summer Camps, which is yet another great opportunity to inspire young minds while introducing them to a college environment.

Our camps are designed to promote leadership and character development for children ages 5 to 17. Through physical activity and classroom instruction, we offer a variety of either one-week or two-week, full-day and half-day sessions that run from June 6 through Aug. 5.

For our more youthful participants, we are planning to offer the Palomino Adventure Youth camp, which provides students entering kindergarten through 5th grade with physical activities and an afternoon session focused on creativity and performing arts. Plus, there will be a fun and exciting field trip every Friday on select camp weeks.

For ages 11 to 14, we offer a variety of half-day camp options that can be combined into full-day camps. There are a multitude of options for students entering middle school that will build leadership and character development through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) activities, coding concepts using the self-driving car platform, sports camp, and theatre camp.

Students entering high school will also have half-day camp options that can be combined into full-day camps for ages 14-17. Our STEM Summer Experience is an interactive camp for students to experience the diverse careers in STEM related fields. There are also options to combine these STEM camps with sports camp, theater camp, or art camp.

Palo Alto College has made incredible efforts to expand access to education, including early college high schools and dual credit, and we have even more opportunity to continue to build relationships with students before they are in high school to ensure they always know college is an option for them.

All sessions are age-specific and require registration. To learn more about youth summer camps, visit us at alamo.edu/pac/youthcamp.

Robert Garza, Ph.D., is president of Palo Alto College, part of the Alamo Colleges District.