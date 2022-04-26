ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

High School Roundup: Bobcats beat up on Bellaire, 9-2

By The Daily Jeffersonian
BELLARE — Visiting Cambridge High cranked up the offense on Monday to roll past Bellaire for a 9-2 road victory in Buckeye 8 Conference baseball action.

The Bobcats who improved to 9-3 with the win, banged out a total of 13 hits in the game, with sophomore Regan Rogers leading the way with a pair of doubles, a single with three RBIs. Senor Bryce Murdock and freshman Keaton Kyser each added a double, single with an RBI, while junior Jake Valentine singled twice with an RBI. Senior Drew Yanico ripped a double.

Davion Bahr went four and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out two to collect the win on the mound for CHS. Bradyn Gregg threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Cambridge jumped out in front 1-0 in the top of the first with a Valentine RBI base hit, and then tacked on a pair of second inning runs to jump out to 3-0 lead.

The Bobcats put the game away with a four run uprising in the fourth, to extend the lead out to a comfortable 7-1 advantage. Kyser, Rogers, and Caden Moore each contributed RBIs in the frame.

Morgan 4, Meadowbrook 3 (suspended game)

BYESVILLE — Host Meadowbrook and Morgan got started with Monday's Muskingum Valley League match-up.

Until rain forced the game to be suspended with the Colts trailing by a 4-3 margin after five innings of play.

SOFTBALL

Morgan 10, Meadowbrook 0

BYESVILLE — Visiting Morgan High came to down and handed Meadowbrook a 10-0 five inning mercy shutout in Muskingum Valley League softball action on Monday evening.

The Lady Raiders wasted little time grabbing the upper hand, putting up three runs in the second inning. Followed by a four run third to lead 7-0 heading to the fourth inning.

Malayni Clemens collected the shutout for Morgan, tossing five scoreless innings allowing just three hits with 13 Ks and one walk.

Taking the loss for the Lady Colts was senior Kenzi Combs, working three innings allowing seven runs on eight hits with one strikeout.

Jasmine Bell banged out a pair of singles to lead the limited Meadowbrook offense.

Meadowbrook slips to 4-8 with the home MVL loss.

